Danville karate school owner arrested on sexual misconduct charges

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – The owner of a karate school in Danville has been arrested for sexual misconduct charges, according to the Danville Police Department.

On Friday, Feb 21. around 12:50 p.m., authorities located 63-year-old Ramon Pruitt from San Geronimo in Oakland.

The arrest comes after police were investigating Pruitt who was accused of sexual misconduct.

He is the owner of Danville Karate International at 105 Town and Country Drive.

On Jan. 14, police say they began the investigation following a report of Pruitt having inappropriate sexual behavior with a student at the studio.

The district attorney’s office filed three felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child against Pruitt on Feb. 20.

A warrant was also issued for his arrest.

Police say Pruit was booked at the Martinez Detention Facility with a bail of $500,000.

As an investigation continues, Danville Police ask you to contact them at (925) 314-3711 if you have any information.

Latest Posts: