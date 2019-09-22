Police: Danville man arrested on child pornography charge

DANVILLE (KRON) — A sleepy street in Danville was shaken by word of a neighbor’s arrest.

Shortly after waking up Wednesday morning, Sean Fong walked outside his home on Mission Place.

“It’s shocking to me and it is unfortunate,” Fong said.

Danville police, Contra Costa County Sheriff’s deputies, members of the US Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security were parked along the street zeroing in on his 24-year-old neighbor Caleb Gore’s house — two doors down.

“I just noticed, like, quite a bit of commotion,” Fong said.

That’s because Danville Police Chief Allan Shields said his officers joined by other agencies were executing a search warrant on Gore’s home.

“We have a member that supports that team, and there was a tip that came in that a person was in possession of child porn,” Shields said. “It was a cyber tip.”

And, while searching the place, Shields said investigators discovered child pornography and immediately arrested Gore.

Shields said it was vital his department react quickly to the tip.

“People that look at child porn can often be doing other things such as child molestation,” he said. “There’s a potential that there might be a real victim in the home as well.”

Fong said he has seen a kid in the home, but Shields confirms the images seized don’t include anyone in Danville.

“Lot of kids in this area — very family oriented, so its kind of disturbing to hear,” he said.

Gore was booked at the Martinez Detention Facility.

His bail is set at $200,000.