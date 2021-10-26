Danville officer convicted in fatal shooting of mentally ill man

Danville Police officer, Andrew Hall, center, heads into his preliminary hearing at the A. F. Bray Courthouse in Martinez, Calif., on July 20, 2021 for the death of Laudemer Arboleda. (Harika Maddala/Bay City News)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California police officer has been convicted of assault with a firearm in the 2018 fatal shooting of an unarmed mentally ill man in a wealthy San Francisco suburb.

A jury in Contra Costa County agreed Tuesday that Officer Andrew Hall was guilty of the charge in the death of Laudemer Arboleda. The jury deadlocked on a second count of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors had argued Hall used “excessive, unreasonable and unnecessary” force when he shot Arboleda nine times as he drove away from police during a slow speed chase.

Hall’s lawyers said the officer feared for his safety and asked the jury to sympathize with the officer’s need to make split-second decisions.