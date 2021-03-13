Danville officer who shot man with knife identified

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Danville police officer who shot a man armed with a knife last week has been identified.

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office released an update on the shooting on Saturday.

On March 11, Danville police officer Andrew Hall responded to the intersection of Sycamore Valley Road and Camino Ramon after multiple reports of a man throwing rocks at traffic on the freeway.

When Hall arrived, he found 32-year-old Tyrell Wilson in the middle of the road and tried to speak with him. That’s when police say Wilson pulled out a knife.

After being told several times to drop the knife, Wilson approached Hall.

Hall shot the 32-year-old once and struck him.

Officials say Wilson remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Hall, who has been a peace officer for 7 and a half years, is currently on paid administrative leave.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Investigation Division through dispatch at (925) 646-2441 or at (925) 313-2600.