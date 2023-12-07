(KRON) — The Danville Police Department is giving away free Christmas trees.

The trees are being given out at the Danville Police Department, located at 510 La Gonda Way. They are being given out on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

You can get a tree between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. between Monday and Thursday. On Fridays, hours are between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A maximum of one tree is allowed per household.

Danville is just north of Livermore, which was recently named one of the California towns with the most “holiday spirit.” The Lights of Livermore Holiday Tour begins Friday and goes through Dec. 23.