Danville police officer charged in 2018 fatal shooting of unarmed man turns himself in

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — The Danville police officer who fatally shot two men in less than three years has turned himself in, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Thursday.

Earlier this week, Officer Andrew Hall was charged with the 2018 fatal shooting of an unarmed man after two and a half years of review.

Hall was charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault for the death of 33-year-old Laudemere Arboleda.

Officer Andrew Hall is booked at the Martinez Detention Facility.

Hall was placed on administrative leave for another fatal shooting that occurred just last month.

Hall shot and killed Tyrell Wilson on March 11, 2011. Police say Hall first tried to talk to Wilson, but shot him after Wilson pulled a knife and refused to drop it.

Officials released body-camera footage from the incident on Wednesday.

