(KRON) — Police in Danville are investigating a robbery that happened Sunday at a consignment store. The owner of Home Consignment Center shared surveillance video with KRON4, hoping someone will recognize the people involved.

Three men robbed the consignment center on Camino Ramon in Danville last Wednesday. Surveillance video shows a white sedan pull up just before four in the afternoon on Dec. 6.

One man stayed in the parking lot. Two other men entered the store and immediately shattered the glass of jewelry cases, stealing the jewelry inside. Then, they could be seen running to the getaway car.

Police arrived within minutes. However, as of Sunday evening, no arrests have been made.

