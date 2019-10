DANVILLE (KRON) – Danville officials are warning residents that power shut offs will begin at 5 p.m. this afternoon.

In a news release from the Danville Police Department, authorities say starting at 5 p.m. PG&E will begin shutting off power.

To determine if your address is one of the estimated 1,300 Daniville residents to be affected, head over to PG&E’s website for more information.

Latest Headlines: