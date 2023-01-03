(BCN) — Two roads in Danville continue to be closed on Monday as storms pummel the area. El Capitan between Mustang Drive and Brookside Drive is closed. Blackhawk Road between Diablo Creek Place and Jillian Way is also closed, though PG&E crews were making repairs in hopes of re-opening on Monday evening, a Danville spokesperson said.

Recovery efforts are focused on mud removal, the spokesperson said. Danville provided some insight into the impact of this week’s rain. Flooding that occurred on Saturday was “unprecedented” in the 40 years since the town became incorporated and the town experienced 5.5 inches of rain in less than 24 hours.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.