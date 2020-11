DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – One of the most popular holiday events in Danville, the annual lighting of the old oak tree will be online starting at 6:15 pm tonight.

The virtual event will feature addresses by the mayor, songs by the Danville girls choir, and photos of the previous year’s tree lightings.

VIRTUAL LIGHTING OF THE OLD OAK TREE: Be sure to check out our online version of the Lighting of the Old Oak Tree tonight at 6:15pm. Enjoy songs from the Danville Girls Choir and the SRV Choir and enjoy a video countdown to the lighting. View it online at https://t.co/7iVraEkyAX pic.twitter.com/qS9AZqB0Bq — Town of Danville, CA (@DanvilleINFO) November 25, 2020

