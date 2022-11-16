SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it is investigating a possible hate crime. Authorities said three “dark complexion dolls” were found hanged at separate schools in Saratoga.

“The Sheriff’s Office takes these cases seriously, with utmost urgency, and are investigating these heinous acts as hate crimes,” SCCSO said.

The dolls were found at Prospect High School, Saratoga High School and Redwood Middle School.

“Hate has no place in Santa Clara County. The Sheriff’s Office will thoroughly investigate these incidents and request prosecution of the offenders to the fullest extent of the law,” said SCCSO Acting Sheriff Ken Binder.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in finding the person or people that did this. They are looking for people who have bought dark complexion dolls recently.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Detective Sergeant Ramon Marquez by phone at (408) 808-4559, or by email at ramon.marquez@shf.sccgov.org. An anonymous tip can be submitted by calling (408) 808-4431.