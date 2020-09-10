Dark, smoky skies impact outdoor activities around the Bay Area

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The dark and smoky conditions threw a wrench into the workday for some people who were up early and still had to report to their jobs.

People made the best of an unhealthy environment.

It took Eddy Aguilar a few minutes to realize he was up at the right hour this morning.

“I was weirded out. I thought I woke up at the wrong time,” Eddy Aguilar said

There was no sign of the sun by the time he reported to work at Bay Alarm.

He’s a fire inspector who spent the morning surveying buildings at Pleasant Hill Park, doing his best to cope with the smoke.

“We try to be inside as much as possible. Luckily, we have our own vehicles. So anytime we have to do paperwork, we just go inside and turn on the A/C, and try to keep safe and away from all the smoke,” Aguilar said

Down the street and a little later in the morning, Valerie Rodriguez stopped by Pampered Nails and Spa in Pleasant Hill for an outdoor pedicure.

“I’m just ecstatic to be able to get this done,” Valerie Rodriguez said.

She says the smoke almost caused her to cancel her first appointment here since January, then decided against it.

A good decision she says because it ended up being a nice visit.

The smoke cleared up a bit and it was cooler than the past few days.

“I called earlier, and I said no, I don’t want to come today, I’ll do it tomorrow. But then I thought, you know what, tomorrow could be worse. Go now,” Rodriguez said.

There was less foot traffic in downtown Walnut Creek, especially during the busy lunch hour when even during a pandemic, it’s difficult to find an open table.

“You can’t really smell it, but it’s definitely apocalyptic out here and a little eerie,” Jody Perry said.

Jody Perry did not plan on spending an extended period of time outdoors.

She says even if you don’t have respiratory problems, it’s best to limit your exposure to the smoke.

A tough reminder that fires are burning all over the Bay Area.

“My brother just texted me that they’re evacuating. They’re up in Magalia. And, they just went through this last year with the Paradise fire. So, it’s sad,” Perry said.

Sad for so many families.

