DA’s Office: San Francisco deputy charged for carrying illegal assault weapon into City Hall

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Francisco sheriff’s deputy has been charged for carrying an illegal assault weapon into City Hall last year, according to District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

The DA’s office said Deputy Jalen Rosales was arrested for bringing a modified semi-automatic pistol into the building in November 2019.

Officials say Rosales surrendered on Tuesday and after posting bail, he was released.

On November 8, 2019, officials say Rosales had left his backpack in a locker room following an event at City Hall.

Rosales asked another deputy to grab his backpack and found the weapon.

Officials say the weapon was registered to Rosales.

It was a Franklin Armory Pistol, which is legal but was modified to be used as a semiautomatic weapon, making it illegal in California.

“This arrest is a reminder that no one is above the law. My office will continue to hold accountable our law enforcement officers, whom we trust to know and abide by the laws around gun possession,” Boudin said.

Rosales will be arraigned on August 20.

