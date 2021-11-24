Data breach impacts thousands of Sonoma County recipients

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Sonoma County is reporting that Seneca Family of Agencies, a contractor providing family services for the county, suffered a ransomware attack that impacted 2,347 clients.

The company has notified customers and is offering credit monitoring and identity protection services to those impacted.

Seneca provides mental health, counseling and family engagement services for the county Human Services Department, Health Services Department and Probation Department.

The type of information that may have been exposed on its network includes name, Social Security number, address, phone number, email address, medical record number, diagnosis and treatment information, health insurance information, Medicare and Medicaid number, provider name, prescription information, driver’s license and state identification number, and digital signature.

So far there is no evidence that clients’ personal data has been misused as a result of the breach.

Seneca is providing potentially impacted individuals with 12 months of free credit monitoring and identity protection services. To enroll, call 855-675-2841 Monday through Friday (except U.S. holidays), from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. You may also write to Seneca at 8945 Golf Links Road, Oakland, CA 94605.