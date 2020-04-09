Data reveals racial disparities in medical outcomes of COVID-19 patients in black community

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – We are now getting a look at data that reveals racial disparities in medical outcomes of COVID-19 patients in the African American community.

A medical healthcare provider talked with KRON4 about underlying health conditions, the coronavirus and the black community.

According to new statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a recent sampling of COVID-19 patients revealed 33% were African Americans. However, black people make up only 13% of the total U.S. population.

“COVID-19 disproportionately affects black people because we come into contact with this disease sick,” Jayvon Muhammad said.

San Francisco native Jayvon Muhammad is the CEO of the Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Services, which was the first clinic in that area to test a positive COVID-19 patient.

Over 60% of the clinic’s clients are black.

“When we come into contact with that virus we are already battling hypertension or congestive heart failure or diabetes. COVID-19 affects the respiratory system. So we are going to fight to breath while battling our other issues,” Muhammad said.

She says stress is another major factor in why black people exposed to the coronavirus are more likely to experience less successful medical outcomes.

“Stress lowers our immune system and it makes us fat, so two things happen at the same time. When you talk about food insecurity, people losing their jobs, a significant part of our community was already battling food insecurity and we were stressed about that. The stress of living and enduring racism and having to fight for every opportunity we have. We are a stressed community,” Muhammad said.

Now more data is coming in. African Americans represent 76% of COVID-19 related deaths in the state of Mississippi.

Blacks in New York City make up 22% of the total population but account for 28% of who died from the disease.

“This is a real problem and it is showing up in our data on the African American community,” President Trump said.

Muhammad finds a bright spot in these words coming from the U.S. Commander-in-Chief.

“It is a good thing that the president is talking about these disparities, that we have worse outcomes. Some people didn’t know. At that point you don’t get to deny the fact the African Americana are suffering more than other people,” Muhammad said.

Again, this is just a sampling of the preliminary data showing how COVID-19 virus disproportionately impacts the black community.

Healthcare providers who service that community anticipate when the data is complete it will reveal more of the same.

