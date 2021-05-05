Date released for when Salesforce workers return this month

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff tweeted out Wednesday that employees will be returning to the office May 17.

Gorgeous day @SalesforceTower. Looking forward to welcoming back the Ohana on May 17th! San Francisco now at the lowest tier. Only 17 cases in San Francisco today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/P2l4J7v4vB — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) May 5, 2021

San Francisco, where Salesforce tower is located, entered California’s lowest yellow tier on Tuesday, allowing for more business operations to open.

But it doesn’t mean flocks of employees will flood downtown San Francisco – the workers will be able to work from home through the end of 2021 if they choose to.

Salesforce said the office will open to ‘Volunteer Vaccinated Cohorts’ who will be in groups of 100 or fewer people, working on designated floors in certain offices.

They will still follow safety protocols and will be required to get a COVID test twice per week, available on site.