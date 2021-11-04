Dave Chappelle kicks off tour in San Francisco amid controversy

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Comedian Dave Chappelle performed at the Chase Center Thursday night following the controversy regarding his latest Netflix comedy special that some say is transphobic.

Fans supported the comedian but the controversy about his comments about the transgender community has been brewing for weeks.

“It’s Dave Chappelle. I’m not sure why we’re shocked. If you see what he said in 2005 it’s some of that same stuff,” a fan said.

“He’s always been pretty blunt about what he says and I’m honestly a fan of his. I don’t personally think he said anything super negative,” another said.

Fans lined up at the Chase Center Thursday for a sold-out show supporting comedian Dave Chappelle.

LGBTQ groups have pushed back against the special and his tour beginning in San Francisco for his new untitled documentary.

“People who are like Dave Chappelle who are kicking off a tour to kind of share out very vitriolic about a community that is already marginalized,” Juniper Yun said.

Juniper Yun is director of Cultural Affairs with the Transgender District in San Francisco.

“Deeply saddens us. However, at the Transgender District, our main focus is to empower and enrich our community so that folks who do seek the tariffs down into make us feel belittled can understand that we are a force to be reckoned with that we are not going anywhere,” Yun said.

Last month, Netflix employees walked on the job in protest of the special, demanding better support for transgender employees.

Chappelle addressed the backlash and remains unapologetic.

In a social media video, Chappelle also said he’s been uninvited by film festivals and distributors have backed out of picking up his documentary.

KRON4 reached out to Chappelle’s rep for comment but we have not yet back.