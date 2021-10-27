Dave Chappelle tickets go on sale in San Francisco amid controversy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Tickets for a screening at the Chase Center of the Dave Chappelle’s new documentary go on sale today amid controversy regarding jokes the comedian made about the transgender community in his latest Netflix stand-up special “The Closer.”

The Chase Center event will also feature live performances from the comedian and other guests.

Netfilx employees walked out on the job last week in protest of the special.

The protestors demanded better support for their transgender and non-binary employees at the company.

Chappelle has addressed the the backlash and remains unapologetic, but saying he is willing to meet with members of the community on the condition that they have watched the whole special.

The tour kicks off in San Francisco at the Chase Center on November 4th.