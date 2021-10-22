Dave Chappelle to come to San Francisco amid controversy

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As comedian Dave Chappelle continues to face fallout over remarks made in his latest Netflix special, his production company announced he’s coming to San Francisco.

Chappelle has recently come under fire for his jokes about the trans community.

Just days ago, employees at Netflix staged a walkout in Los Angeles to protest his comedy special.

On Friday, KRON4 heard from trans allies and Chappelle fans about his upcoming visit.

Chappelle is set to screen a documentary and perform at Chase Center next month.

The widely known comedian is launching a tour in what many see as the cultural center for the LGBTQ community and it’s not sitting well with some trans allies during this time of controversy.

But some of his fans say it’s simply comedy and entertainment.

The entertainer upset many people with his latest jokes about the trans community is tipping off his documentary tour at Chase Center in November.

The move not sitting well with some local LGBTQ organizations.

Kebo Drew is the managing director of Queer Women of Color Media Arts Project or “QWOC Map” in San Francisco.

She characterized Chappelle’s remarks on the transgender community as uninformed and hurtful.

Chappelle’s comments in his newest Netflix comedy special included saying he’s “team terf.” Terf standing for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist” which views have been seen as anti-trans.

He also said in reference to the trans community that “gender is a fact.”

The special sparking a worker walkout at Netflix…

However, some fans of Chappelle argue the comedian did nothing more than his job as an entertainer.

Chappelle has also defended his comedy as art.

Drew says that’s not an excuse and he needs to recognize what he’s done.

Chappelle’s tour comes to Chase Center on Nov. 4.

It’s the first of 10 arenas that will show his “untitled” documentary.