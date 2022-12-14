SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Prosecutors have arrived at the courthouse as accused Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape will be in court today. Prosecutors will bring evidence before the judge. DePape was arrested on Oct. 28 after allegedly attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer inside their Pacific Heights home.

DePape has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, attacking a family member of a public official and elderly abuse. Speaker Pelosi was in Washington D.C. at the time of the attack.

At today’s preliminary hearing, the judge will decide if there is enough evidence to more forward with a trial.

8:48 a.m. — Prosecutors arrive at the courthouse

I’m waiting to be allowed inside the courtroom for David DePape’s preliminary hearing. San Francisco deputies constructed this barricade blocking news reporters from barging in too early. Prosecutors just went in. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/axFQ9py7LS — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) December 14, 2022

