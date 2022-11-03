SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — While Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was unconscious and bleeding on the floor, David DePape told San Francisco police officers, “I’m sick of the insane f**king level of lies coming out of Washington, D.C. This was a suicide mission. I’m not going to stand here and do nothing, even if it cost me my life.”

DePape’s statements to the first police officers who arrived at the Pelosis’ home, and his creepy conversation with Paul Pelosi, were detailed in court documents filed by District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an effort to ensure that a judge denied granting bail for DePape.

Prosecutors said the conversations partially quoted word-for-word were based on San Francisco Police Department reports, officers’ body worn camera footage, Paul Pelosi’s recorded 911 call to a dispatcher, and interviews with witnesses.

“(DePape) forcefully broke into the Pelosi home intending to take the Speaker of the United States House of Representative, Nancy Pelosi, as his hostage. But when (DePape) learned that he could not execute his plan, he proceeded instead to attack the 82-year-old man that stood in his way,” prosecutors wrote.

DePape broke into the Pelosis’ house in Pacific Heights just after 2 a.m. on October 28. “But Speaker Pelosi was not home, only her 82-year-old husband, Paul, who slept upstairs in his pajama top and boxer shorts,” prosecutors wrote.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, middle, is escorted to a vehicle outside of her and husband Paul Pelosi’s home in San Francisco, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Bedroom Conversation

DePape entered Paul Pelosi’s bedroom and startled the Speaker’s husband awake by asking, “Are you Paul Pelosi?” according to court documents written by prosecutors.

DePape was holding a large hammer in his right hand, and several white, plastic zip ties in his left hand. DePape then asked, “Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?”

Still groggy from being suddenly awoken, Mr. Pelosi responded, “She’s not here.”

DePape asked, “When is she going to be back?”

Mr. Pelosi answered, “She’s in Washington, she’s not going to be back for a couple of days.”

DePape said, “OK, well, I’m going to tie you up.”

Mr. Pelosi asked DePape why he wanted to see or talk to the Speaker.

“Well, she’s number two in line for the presidency, right?” DePape stated.

When Mr. Pelosi agreed, DePape continued by talking about how politicians are corrupt and “we’ve got to take them all out.”

Police officers and FBI agents gather in front of the home of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Recorded 911 Call

Paul Pelosi tried to leave the bedroom but he was physically blocked by DePape, prosecutors wrote. He then asked DePape if he could use the bathroom. When DePape agreed, Mr. Pelosi walked into the bathroom where his phone was charged, grabbed the phone, called 911, and turned the phone’s speaker audio on. He spoke cryptically to the dispatcher and intentionally contradicted himself to tip the dispatcher off that he needed help, while at the same time, avoiding angering DePape, according to court documents.

He referred to DePape, who was still holding the hammer and zip ties three feet away, as a “gentleman” who was “waiting for his wife.”

“During the 911 call itself, Mr. Pelosi said that there was a gentleman there waiting for his wife- Nancy Pelosi to come back. But Mr. Pelosi said they would have to wait because his wife would not be coming back for about a day. Mr. Pelosi could see defendant gesturing and heard

Defendant tell him to get off the phone. To diffuse the situation, Mr. Pelosi told the

dispatcher that he did not need police, fire, or medical assistance. Trying to be calm and

discreet while also trying to help dispatch to understand the situation, Mr. Pelosi then asked for the Capitol Police because they are usually at the house protecting his wife,” court documents state.

The dispatcher heard someone say, “Everything’s good.” Paul Pelosi then said, “Uh, he thinks everything’s good. Uh, I’ve got a problem. But he thinks everything’s good,” court documents state.

“The dispatcher then asked Mr. Pelosi if he knew the person and Mr. Pelosi said that he did not. Mr. Pelosi then said that the man told him to put the phone down and just do what he says,” court documents state.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul Pelosi arrive at the White House on May 19, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/ Getty Images/ File)

DePape then told the dispatcher that his name was “David” and that he was “friends” with the Pelosis.

Paul Pelosi told the dispatcher, “I’ve gotta to stop talking to you, okay?”

When the dispatcher offered to stay on the line to make sure everything was OK, Mr. Pelosi said, “No, he wants me to get the hell off the phone,” and the call ended.

“Based on her training and what she heard, dispatcher Heather Grives issued an ‘A’ priority well-being check” dispatching police officers to rush to the home, court documents state.

The San Francisco Police Chief later told reporters that Grives’ smart decision making likely saved Paul Pelosi’s life.

The San Francisco Police Chief was emotional at tonight's press conference as he talked about the attack against Paul Pelosi. "It's wrong. Their families don't sign up for this, to be harmed. And it is wrong. Everybody should be disgusted about what happened." @kron4news pic.twitter.com/jRwjcdCc5T — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) October 29, 2022

Hammer Attack

After the phone was hung up, DePape told Paul Pelosi that he was tired and police would “be there any minute. Mr. Pelosi tried to calm defendant by saying that they would not. But defendant responded, “I can take you out,” court documents state.

When San Francisco Police Department Officers Kolby Wilmes and Kyle Cagney arrived at the home, Paul Pelosi and DePape were struggling for control of the hammer.

Officers ordered, “Drop the hammer!” and DePape responded, “Um, nope,” according to court documents.

“Defendant wrenched the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi, immediately stepped back, and lunged at Mr. Pelosi, striking Mr. Pelosi in the head at full force with the hammer, which knocked Mr. Pelosi unconscious. The officers rushed into the house, tackled Defendant, and disarmed him. Mr. Pelosi remained unresponsive for about three minutes, waking up in a pool of his own blood,” prosecutors wrote in court documents.

DePape allegedly told police that he viewed Nancy Pelosi as the Democratic Party’s “leader of the pack” for telling “lies.” He told police that he wanted to break the speaker’s kneecaps so that she would have to be wheeled in a wheelchair during her next appearance in Congress. That would show other Congress members that there were “consequences to actions,” DePape allegedly said.

David Depape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013. (Michael Short /San Francisco Chronicle via AP /File)

The 42-year-old Richmond resident is currently behind bars in a San Francisco jail without bail. He is facing a slew of charges including attempted murder. On Tuesday, DePape made his first court appearance and pleaded not guilty.

If DePape were granted bail and released from jail at any point, he would be deported from the United States because he is not a legal American resident, according to The Hill.

The Department of Homeland Security said an immigration detainer was secured on DePape Tuesday. He is a Canadian national who initially entered the U.S. as a temporary visitor in 2008, according to The Hill.

DePape’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday. He is charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, threatening a family member of a public official, inflicting injury on an elder, battery with serious bodily injury, and dissuading a witness.

Public defender Adam Lipson told reporters, “We’re going to be looking into Mr. DePape’s mental state. From experience, I can say that there’s always more to the story than what is initially reported. There are a lot of rumors and speculation about this incident that will need to be sorted out in court. Mr. DePape is entitled to a vigorous legal defense, and we intend to give him one.”