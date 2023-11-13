SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — David DePape searched terms like “Nancy Pelosi Family,” “Pelosi pig blood,” and “Nancy Pelosi’s home” in the days before he broke into the speaker’s home and hit her husband with a hammer, according to court testimony Monday. At a federal court in San Francisco, a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation who searched DePape’s home testified.

DePape, at the time of the attack, lived in a garage attached to a house on Shasta Street in Richmond. The FBI agent searched the home on Oct. 29, one day after DePape broke into the Pelosi home and attacked then-Speaker Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi.

In court Monday, a prosecutor showed photographs of DePape’s home where he had several electronics, including a TV and a computer. At the time, he lived in the garage alone.

The FBI agent testified that she found a bank receipt inside a trash can, showing that on Oct. 25, 2022, DePape made a “cash dispense” of $7,000.

DePape’s internet searches

The FBI agent testified that she reviewed data from DePape’s hard drive, on which he had several bookmarks saved, including one titled “Nancy Pelosi San Francisco California.” DePape’s internet searches on Oct. 19 were all related to Pelosi and where she lived.

DePape’s Firefox web history revealed he visited spokio.com/NancyPelosi.

On Oct. 19, he Google searched “Nancy Pelosi Family” and searched “Nancy Pelosi” on Wikipedia. He also visited Pelosi’s official government page and researched her biography.

Another Google search, “Pelosi pig blood,” related to an incident in January of 2021 when Pelosi’s home was vandalized with pig blood. DePape also viewed an article of a YouTuber defecating in Pelosi’s driveway, it was revealed.

Other Google searches the agent cited included “Nancy Pelosi House Broadway San Francisco” and “Nancy Pelosi’s home.” DePape’s Google Maps searches included “2500 Broadway San Francisco,” and “Nancy Pelosi age.”

The FBI agent testified that she found images saved on DePape’s hard drive. He had a “favorite politician” folder and a “Pelosi” folder on his desktop. In the “Pelosi” folder, he had multiple photos of Nancy Pelosi and the Pelosi home, it was revealed.

The photos had been found on the internet and saved on DePape’s computer. Other photos found were of the vandalism carried out by the YouTuber including the pig’s blood, a pig’s head and a graffitied “anarchy” symbol on the house.

DePape sat and listened quietly during Monday’s testimony, looking at exhibits of the internet searches. During the testimony, his eyes could be seen twitching slightly.