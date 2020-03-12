Day of Action: Nurses outraged over constant changes in guidelines to contain COVID-19

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Nurses throughout the state staged a day of action.

Demonstrators outraged with state, federal and local governments over the constant changes to guidelines for healthcare workers, as well as changes to how they should protect themselves and patients from spreading the coronavirus.

Nurses in Vallejo took a stand calling for more training and support they feel employers are jeopardizing public health.

Although the world was caught off guard by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Bay Area registered nurses say their employers should have been better prepared.

“If we don’t have enough training, we can jeopardize the patient also,” Raul Valderamma said.

Nearly two dozen nurses rallied outside Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo Wednesday.

A demonstration mirrored at other hospitals in Oakland, Martinez, Santa Clara, and San Francisco.

A day of action for healthcare workers treating patients on the front lines.

“There are precautions even for office workplaces to keep that staff safe, and we’re not able to get those items. The disinfectant wipes, adequate hand gel,” Pamela Coggins-Robles said.

Nurses say their protective gear has also been downgraded, in part because of changing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Surgical masks have been deemed sufficient by the CDC but nurses prefer the original recommendation N-95 respirator masks.

“It’s very important for nurses to be protected because we’re a part of the community. If we get infected, then we have the potential of infecting family members who are also a part of the community, and also people at the stores and the churches that we attend,” Gina Macalino said.

Kaiser Permanente disputes the nurse’s claims stating that their staff is fully equipped and trained to handle the novel coronavirus.

Latest Stories: