Day of delays at SFO during holiday rush

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It was a day of delays at SFO where holiday travelers were forced to pack their patience as they fought more than crowds.

A storm system rolled in and made for a very soggy start to the day and causing delays in the air.

So far on Sunday night, the boards are showing that most flights are on time.

There are a few canceled flights as people rush to get home on time for the holidays.

One San Francisco resident made the most of the travel setback as she waited for her brother and niece to arrive from Chicago.

Airport duty managers say 142,000 passengers were estimated to fly in and out of SFO on the Sunday before Christmas.

Christmas Eve is expected to be busier.

At this point, many travelers were happy to see their families before the holiday.

Passengers traveling during the holiday season are urged to arrive at the airport at least two hours early for domestic flights, three hours for international.

One woman arrived at the airport three hours early for her flight to Montana.

You certainly want to check with your carrier before you head out the door.