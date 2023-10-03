SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — We’re learning more tonight about the two young children who drowned yesterday morning at a San Jose daycare. According to police, both victims were under 5 years old.

The street in San Jose’s Almaden neighborhood was bustling with police activity on Monday. However, on Tuesday, outside the home where the Happy Happy Daycare is run, it was much quieter.

Twenty-four hours after three children fell into a pool, and two of them drowned, no one answered the door of the residential home out of which the daycare operates.

“This is the type of call that is the worst that a parent could receive,” said Steve Aponte of the San Jose Police Department.

Officer Aponte said investigators are working to figure out how the children were able to access the pool area.

“There is a walkway that leads from the back door, sliding door into the back area, there is access into the pool area and somehow, along the way, there are ways that those doors opened up,” Aponte said.

The timeline of the drowning is still under investigation.

The nonprofit Kourtney’s Kause works to prevent drownings. Creative director Catherine Reich said constant supervision is essential with children near any body of water, as well as other precautions.

“There could have been alarms on doors and windows, there could have been an alarm on the water, there’s an alarm that goes off if something disturbs the water,” said Reich.

According to Reich, daycares are supposed to have one adult supervising every six children. She doesn’t understand how half of that ratio could possibly access a pool area without an adult.

“I can’t wrap my head around there being a daycare with a pool, like that doesn’t seem safe to me,” said Aponte. “That’s my own opinion, but I wouldn’t put my kid in a daycare with a pool. It doesn’t make sense and it doesn’t seem safe.”

Officer Aponte said no charges have been filed yet, and that police have not been called to this daycare in the past. We reached out to the Santa Clara Department of Social Services to see about any past violations for citations but have not heard back.

According to the California Department of Social Services, investigators had toured the home where the daycare was operated in 2020 for a pre-licensing inspection. Changes to the pool area were requested by the department.

In 2021, the department returned and cleared the backyard of any threat to children, saying that the pool had been made inaccessible, giving the daycare the green light to open.