Daylight saving time 2020 begins Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — It’s that time!

Daylight saving time starts in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At 2 a.m., clocks will be pushed forward one hour to 3 a.m.

This means we will lose an hour of sleep., but on the bright side of things (literally), we will get an extra hour of light!

Daylight saving time will end on Nov 1.

Don’t forget to adjust your clocks!

