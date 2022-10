CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) – De Anza College was evacuated this morning after a fire alarm went off, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

The Foothill-De Anza Community College District Police Department showed up as well. No smoke or fire was visible, but “the building has been evacuated as a precaution,” the fire department stated via Twitter at 11:15 a.m.

KRON ON is streaming live

Once the alarm is operational again, people will be allowed back in, the fire department continued.