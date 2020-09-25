de Young Museum reopens with new Frida Kahlo exhibit

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The de Young Museum in San Francisco is finally reopening its doors Friday at 25 percent capacity.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., general admission will give people access to the museum on a timed entry basis to ensure proper social distancing in the galleries.

Museum officials say physical distancing will be facilitated with signage through the entire place –from admissions to the store to the cafe. And just like everywhere else, face coverings are required for everyone.

Visits are also self-guided now, and cleaning routines will be more frequent. Visitors will also be able to take advantage of hand sanitizer stations.

The museum has been waiting to show its new exhibit about Frida Kahlo. It’s been sitting in the dark for months now. The exhibit, titled “Frida Kahlo – Appearances Can Be Deceiving” is a series of paintings and self-portraits by the Mexican artist, examining her relationship with San Francisco.

General admission for adults is $35 per ticket. For more information on how to reserve a time slot, click here.