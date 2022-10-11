CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – The Campbell Police Department is on the scene of what it called a “potential drug lab in an apartment” in a Facebook post late Tuesday.

The saga began at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday, when officers stopped a car for a code violation near Railway and Kennedy Avenue, the post stated.

“During the stop, items consistent with those used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine were located in the vehicle,” the post continued. “The suspect was arrested and officers conducted a further investigation to determine an apartment on the 200 block of Union Ave was associated with the paraphernalia found in the vehicle.”

About 12 hours later, detectives joined the Santa Clara County Specialized Enforcement Team and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration in searching the apartment, where they found “additional items.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Santa Clara County Fire Department was present based on the potential exposure to dangerous chemicals,” the post continued.

KRON ON is streaming live

Police Chief Gary Berg issued a statement: “The combination of proactive police work and a collaborative multi-agency response has made the City of Campbell safer for our community today,” Berg stated.

Units remained on scene as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.