Man arrested for murder of 13-month-old baby in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A woman found a man and a child unresponsive in their Santa Rosa home on Saturday when she went to check on them, according to officials.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m., after a welfare check at the home.

When Santa Rosa police arrived, they found a an unconscious 29-year-old man and a 13-month-old boy in the back bedroom.

The child was reportedly unresponsive and not breathing.

Medical personnel began live saving efforts but were unsuccessful as the child was pronounced dead.

Police arrested 29-year-old Patrick O’neill for murder — who was found unconscious lying next to the child.

detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

officers found drug paraphernalia and signs of recent drug use next to where the child was found.

The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors are shocked.

“This is a first for this neighborhood,” Jeff Tarara said. “It’s a very quiet neighborhood, we don’t — I know this guy and I know this guy and people across the street but down there I have no idea.”

While officers searched the house, they found drug-related items.

Detectives are following up on the investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

Police say there were no signs of physical violence but believe drugs were a factor in the child’s death.

O’neill will reportedly be booked in jail after he is medically cleared, according to authorities.