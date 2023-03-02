DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A dead body was found by a hiker on a Daly City trail on Wednesday, the city’s police department said in a press release.

Daly City police and fire departments responded to the area of Skyline Drive and Lynvale Court at about 1:38 p.m. That area is near Thornton Beach.

Police said the remains appear to be that of an elderly man who has been dead for an extended period of time.

His cause of death is unknown and is being investigated by Daly City police and the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office. The victim was not immediately identified by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Daly City Police Department at (650) 991-8119.