(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found Monday morning, OPD said.

Police were called to the 1400 block of 5th Avenue at about 9:30 a.m. “for the report of a person down,” OPD said. Officers arrived and found a man unresponsive. He was declared dead at the scene.

There is a 7-11 located at 506 International Boulevard, close to where the body was found.

OPD’s homicide section is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. Police are waiting to identify the victim until his family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at (510) 238-3821.