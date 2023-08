(KRON) — A dead body was found in the Oakland’s Eastmont neighborhood Monday morning, according to police.

Oakland police received a report of a deceased person in the 2700 block of 79th Avenue just after 8:45 a.m. Officers located the dead body and OPD’s Homicide Section took over the investigation.

The cause of the person’s death is currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD’s Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.