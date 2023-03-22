SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A dead body was found in the water near Pier 39 in San Francisco on Wednesday, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

Officers responded to the pier at approximately 4:56 p.m. and found the body in the water. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no evidence of foul play at the moment, SFPD said. The medical examiner will investigate the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

A large storm pounded the Bay Area on Tuesday, causing deaths in several cities. In San Francisco, two people were killed by fallen trees.