FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Fairfield police are investigating after a deceased pedestrian was found at Westbound Highway 12 near Pennsylvania Avenue, according to an alert from the Fairfield Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a deceased pedestrian around 8:19 a.m. Wednesday, the alert says.

An initial investigation suggests the person’s injuries are consistent with a traffic-related incident. There will be a heavy police presence on the scene this morning. People are being advised to avoid the area.

There are no further details available at this time.