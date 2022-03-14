PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway in Pacifica after a dead body was found near Frontierland Park on Sunday, according to the Pacifica Police Department.

Around 10:31 a.m., police officers and officials with the North County Fire Authority responded to 916 Yosemite Dr. following reports of a dead body.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel.

Officials did not find evidence of foul play — Police say there is no public safety concern.

The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and is working with the police department in this investigation.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the police department at (650) 738-7314 or you can call anonymously at (650) 355-4444.