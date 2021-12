SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A person was found dead on the BART tracks, according to BART officials.

Around 4:18 p.m., police found the body between Civic Center and Powell stations.

According to police, this is an ‘unattended death.’

Update 4:45 pm: Civic Center Station is currently closed as BART PD and SFFD respond to a major medical emergency at the station.@sfmta_muni is providing mutual aid for impacted riders. Selected trains may turn back (please listen to train operator announcements) https://t.co/rlUUkBHECJ pic.twitter.com/ddoOlBRj5w — SFBART (@SFBART) December 22, 2021

At this time, authorities say it does not appear that there was a collision with a BART train.

Civic Center Station is currently closed at this time.

Check back for updates as this is developing.