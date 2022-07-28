SAN JOSE (KRON) – The discovery of a dead body on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train was the cause of this morning’s station closure at Berryessa/North San Jose, the transit agency told KRON4.

The dead man was discovered by a BART employee at 2:20 a.m. Thursday as car cleaners and police officers made a final check of train cars, according to BART Media Relations Manager James K. Allison.

“The male was unresponsive with no pulse,” Allison stated. “There was drug paraphernalia in his possession and there were no signs of foul play. Officers began rendering medical aid and NARCAN [an opiate overdise treatment] was administered. Emergency medical personnel arrived and took over and they declared the man deceased at 2:55am. The station didn’t open at the beginning of service while we waited for the coroner to respond to the scene. The station opened at 5:05 a.m.”