Caution tape is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

(KRON) — Police are investigating a deceased man who was found on a street in Palo Alto Wednesday morning, according to the Palo Alto Police Department. The 600 block of Waverly Street is closed to traffic currently.

The deceased person was found on the street by a passerby just before 6:30 this morning, police said.

This is a developing story.