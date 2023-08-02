(KRON) — The Vallejo Police Department is investigating a potential homicide after a body was pulled from a creek with a gunshot wound on Tuesday.

VPD responded to the 2200 block of Sacramento Street at about 6:53 p.m. for the report of a man in the water. The man was pulled from the water when officers arrived, and he was declared dead at the scene.

The North Bay’s Austin Creek runs past 2200 Sacramento St.

Police are investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting. The homicide is the city’s 13th of 2023.

Police are waiting for the county coroner’s office to notify the victim’s family before releasing his identity. Anyone with information is asked to call (707) 648-5430 or (707) 648-4533.