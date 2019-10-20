Deadline to file claim against PG&E is approaching

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — PG&E is reminding its customers that the Bankrupt Court-approved deadline for filing claims against them is approaching.

Claims must be filed and received no later than Oct. 21, by 5 p.m, also known as the Bar Date.

If customers believe PG&E owes you money prior to Jan. 29, you must file a claim prior to the Bar Date.

The Bar Date applies to all claims against PG&E that arose before Jan. 29, including those who suffered any loss or injury from the Northern California fires.

If those who were affected do not submit a claim by the deadline, they may be barred from filing a claim against PG&E.

Claims can be filed online, by U.S. Mail or at one of the six PG&E Claim Service Centers.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News