Deadline to file claim against PG&E is approaching

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — PG&E is reminding its customers that the Bankrupt Court-approved deadline for filing claims against them is approaching.

Claims must be filed and received no later than Oct. 21, by 5 p.m, also known as the Bar Date.

If customers believe PG&E owes you money prior to Jan. 29, you must file a claim prior to the Bar Date.

The Bar Date applies to all claims against PG&E that arose before Jan. 29, including those who suffered any loss or injury from the Northern California fires.

If those who were affected do not submit a claim by the deadline, they may be barred from filing a claim against PG&E.

Claims can be filed online, by U.S. Mail or at one of the six PG&E Claim Service Centers.

