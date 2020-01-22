Deadly collision on southbound I-280 causes traffic delays in Millbrae

MILLBRAE (KRON) – Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate-280 in Millbrae following a fatal collision on Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Around 1:50 p.m., authorities say the collision happened north of Trousdale Drive.
The number four-lane and Hillcrest onramp were shut down following the crash.
A white Dodge truck appears to have struck a light post and went off the roadway into trees before bursting into flames, according to the CHP.
The CHP is warning drivers to expect delays as the number four-lane remains closed at this time.
No other details have been released at this time.