Deadly collision on southbound I-280 causes traffic delays in Millbrae

Bay Area

MILLBRAE (KRON) – Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate-280 in Millbrae following a fatal collision on Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 1:50 p.m., authorities say the collision happened north of Trousdale Drive.

The number four-lane and Hillcrest onramp were shut down following the crash.

A white Dodge truck appears to have struck a light post and went off the roadway into trees before bursting into flames, according to the CHP.

The CHP is warning drivers to expect delays as the number four-lane remains closed at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.

