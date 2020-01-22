Deadly collision on southbound I-280 causes traffic delays in Millbrae

MILLBRAE (KRON) – Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate-280 in Millbrae following a fatal collision on Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 1:50 p.m., authorities say the collision happened north of Trousdale Drive.

The number four-lane and Hillcrest onramp were shut down following the crash.

Update: Traffic starts backing up southbound I-280 south of San Bruno Avenue and continues moving slowly through the collision scene. The #4 lane will be closed until approximately 4:30pm. All other lanes open but expect delays pic.twitter.com/2JmZ3RNLIP — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) January 21, 2020

A white Dodge truck appears to have struck a light post and went off the roadway into trees before bursting into flames, according to the CHP.

The CHP is warning drivers to expect delays as the number four-lane remains closed at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.