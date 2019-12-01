Deadly crashes block traffic in Bay Area

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Two deadly accidents were reported in the Bay Area early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The first crash happened around 4:09 a.m. on northbound 101 in San Jose.

The accident was reported at the Interstate 280 off-ramp.

Cal Trans says that northbound 101 to 280 and 680 were shut down.

The CHP says all lanes were reopened around 7:45 a.m.

The second fatality was reported on southbound Interstate 280 at 25th Street.

Around 4:52 a.m., the police and fire departments responded to the scene.

CHP officials believe the person was ejected from the vehicle.

A coroner was called to the scene.

The 25th Street off-ramp is blocked at this time.

