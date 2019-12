BERKELEY (KRON) – A deadly crash on westbound Interstate-80 near Berkeley blocked all lanes early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 5:22 a.m. near the Gilman Street offramp.

CHP officials say one person was trapped in a car when it caught on fire.

There is no word at this time what caused the crash.

All lanes have been reopened but remember to take it slow as the roads are wet.

Expect delays and drive safe.