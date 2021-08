SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Southbound lanes of Hwy 101 in San Jose are now open following hours of closure due to a deadly crash early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the area of Alum Rock Ave. California Highway Patrol tweeted at 4:16 a.m. that it was a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

US-101 southbound in the area of McKee Rd and Alum Rock, three right lanes closed for a vehicle vs pedestrian collision. Expect delays and use alternate routes if available. — CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) August 11, 2021

As of 6 a.m., right and center lanes were still closed, according to 511 SF Bay. The lanes opened just before 6:30 a.m.

Police have not released any further information about the crash.