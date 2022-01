SAN JOSE (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision early Wednesday has closed the northbound lanes of State Route 85 just south of the De Anza Boulevard off-ramp.

Officers responded to a 4:42 a.m. report of a collision involving a pedestrian who was reportedly trying to get hit. At 5:16 a.m., the CHP issued a SigAlert to close all northbound lanes of the highway.

No estimate was provided for when the highway will reopen.

