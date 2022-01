SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A fatal crash in San Jose was causing traffic on Hwy 101 early Friday morning.

It happened around 1:15 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol logs. A coroner was called around 3:42 a.m.

The crash impacted southbound lanes of 101, north of Guadalupe Pky, per 511. It has since been cleared.

No further details about the crash were released.