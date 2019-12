CUPERTINO (KRON) – Southbound lanes on Interstate-280 have been cleared after a fatal accident early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 1:18 a.m. an accident involving multiple vehicles occurred on southbound I-280 near Wolfe Road onramp.

Authorities say one lane was blocked following the crash but by 4:19 a.m. it was reopened.

The CHP continues to investigate at this time.

No other details have been released.