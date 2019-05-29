Deadly crash snarls traffic on Bay Bridge

A deadly crash involving a box truck and a Golden Gate transit bus continues to cause major delays on the Bay Bridge Wednesday morning.

As of 8:45 a.m. one lane on WB-80 remains blocked; all other lanes have since re-opened.

Crews hope to re-open all lanes by 9:30 a.m.

Officials say a Golden Gate transit bus that left from the MacArthur BART station around 4:20 a.m. en route to the Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco was rear-ended by a box truck on the Bay Bridge around 4:30 a.m.

There were three men inside that box truck; one was killed and two others were taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes as major delays are expected throughout the morning.

BART officials say the agency is extending runs of the extra commuter trains to help carry more passengers this morning after reporting an increase of about 4,000 riders through the Transbay Tube in just the last 90 minutes alone due to the fatal crash.

