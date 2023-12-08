(KRON) — An officer who used deadly force against an Oakley man who threatened to kill his girlfriend and shot at officers last year was justified in his actions, the Contra Costa County District Attorney said. The DA’s report stems from an incident on Aug. 25, 2022 involving Frank Correa.

It was reported, the DA’s office said, that Correa was armed with a semi-automatic firearm and had threatened to kill his girlfriend at his residence. Correa’s girlfriend managed to escape safely before police were contacted about the incident.

Oakley Police Department officers responded to the scene and attempted to de-escalate the situation for over two hours, the DA said. Correa fired seven shots at the responding officers.

It was then that Oakley PD Sergeant Jeff Soloman authorized Officer Brett Jackson to use lethal force against Correa “to counter an imminent threat of death/great bodily injury,” the DA’s office said.

A legal analysis of the incident from the Contra Costa DA’s Office determined Jackson’s use of deadly force was “justified and lawful,” the DA said Friday.

“The Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident (LEIFI) reports my office releases to the public reflect my administration’s commitment to government transparency,” said District Attorney Diana Becton. “The public should have the opportunity to independently review our investigations into the use of force and understand how my team and I analyze the details to arrive at our legal conclusions.”

No further action will be taken in the case, according to the DA’s office.